The Tigres UANL are currently one of the best institutions in Mexican soccer, the San Nicolás de los Garza team has forged a recent golden era, winning a wide variety of championships that have made them a team for history, already with eight championship titles. league and a continental trophy, great forwards have played in their ranks.
In this way, in the following list we mention a TOP 10 of the best forwards who have worn the jersey of the feline team.
The Chilean striker was at the club between 1996 and 2001, played 101 games and scored 45 goals, being the team's ninth all-time top scorer.
He was at the club between 1978-1982, playing 101 games for the club and scoring 46 goals, making him the club's eighth all-time top scorer.
In the feline attack, there are few Mexicans who were able to leave their mark, one of them is Jimenezwho had two spells with the team in the 1970s, where he could not help win a title, but he did write his name as the institution's seventh top scorer.
The Argentine is the sixth highest scorer in the UANL, with a total of 51 goals in three years with the club, where although he did not manage to win anything at the national level, he did obtain two Interleagues and was the scoring champion in the 2004 Clausura.
He was in one of the worst periods of the club, but despite this he was one of the players who stood out for his quality and became one of the idols, as he excelled in the Clásico Regio.
He could not be part of the club's glories, but he scored 80 goals in 201 games.
After 2023, the Argentine striker completed his first year as a feline, during which time he already won a Liga MX title with the club and has played 49 games, scoring 12 goals and two assists.
The Chilean striker was part of the squad that broke the club's 29-year drought without a league championship, being a fundamental part of winning the 2011 Apertura.
He was a lethal striker and was key in the final rounds, including the grand final. With the cats he played 61 games, scored 24 goals and gave 7 assists.
He never had the opportunities he deserved and despite all that, he left his mark on the club, being part of three titles with the club, winning a Liga MX, Campeón de Campeones and Concachampions. In two and a half years, the Uruguayan forward played 100 games, scored 39 goals and gave 17 assists. Additionally, he won an individual scoring championship.
He is one of the best Peruvians to have played in Mexican soccer. He signed with the cats in 1975, until his departure in 1982, during which time he helped them win the league twice and a cup.
He is the greatest idol and top historical scorer of Tigres UANL, in addition, he is one of the best foreign soccer players who have been in Mexican soccer.
The French attacker has been a fundamental piece in the recent sporting glory of the Nuevo León team.
Until the end of 2023 he has 10 titles with the club: five Liga MX, four Campeones de Campeones and one Concachampions. In 361 games he has scored 202 goals and given 50 assists.
