León is facing the most complex key of the league against América. In the first leg where ‘the beast’ played at home, Larcamón’s team let the lead slip on a couple of occasions on the scoreboard and after signing a more than complex visit to the Azteca Stadium with the overall score in their favor, they will now have to step on the capital of the country with equality in the partial, but forced to win due to the tiebreaker factor of the Liga MX.
The reality is that the León tournament has not been good, the club moved strongly within the market to form a quality squad, however, the sporting level shown is not pleasing to the consumer’s eye, it was expected that Larcamón could impose a style like the one that made him shine when he commanded Puebla, something that has happened and that has the Martínez family considering his continuity or departure from the squad.
It is not ruled out that the Argentine leaves León at the end of 2023, once his participation in the Club World Cup ends in the same way. The people of Grupo Pachuca value that with the names he has within the team, Nicolás should deliver better results and the reality is that the team leaves more doubts than certainties. Being eliminated by América could be an almost devastating blow for the coach’s future, since in the FIFA Club World Cup little is expected of a team that could face Manchester City in the second round.
