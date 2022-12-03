For their part, Los leones de la teranga managed to in extremis the classification to eighth after defeating Ecuador by the minimum, becoming the first African team to qualify for the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup 2022 waiting to know what the teams will do Ghana, Morocco Y Cameroon.

All 25 players are out at training today as the #ThreeLions turn their attentions to Sunday’s @FIFAWorldCup last-16 tie against Senegal. pic.twitter.com/CTFZSi5AiI —England (@England) December 1, 2022

(LI): TRIPPIER– The defender of Newcastle United F.C. will start as a starter although a substitution in the second half with Shaw.

(CBD): HARRY MAGUIRE– The one of Manchester Utd He is another with his team and his physique will be decisive when it comes to protecting the goal. Gareth Southgate trust him.

(CFD): STONES– John Stones will accompany Maguire in the central area of ​​the English defense.

(RHP): KYLE WALKER– Stones’ partner in the Manchester City The English defense will close in the round of 16.

(MCI): JUDE BELLINGHAM– One of the young pearls of the Borussia Dortmund. The increasingly coveted midfielder has become an indisputable for Southgate.

(MC): DECLAN RICE– The ex-international of the Ireland national team will start as a starter in the important duel on Sunday.

(CDM): KALVIN PHILLIPS– One of the biggest doubts for the coach. The man from City competes for the position with his teammate henderson.

(EI): MARCUS RASHFORD– Substituted after his two goals against Welsh by his partner Grealisgthe one from United will be present in the starting eleven.

(DC): HARRY KANE– Captain. In case anyone had any doubt, the top scorer of the Russia World Cup 2018 will have the task of being killer English.

(ED): PHIL FODEN– Southgate will reward City’s young talent against Wales and will be in charge of attacking from the right wing.

(LI): ISMAIL JAKOBS– The one of AS Monaco will integrate the Senegalese defense against England.

(CBD): ABDIOU DIALLO– The defender of RB Leipzig German will start as starter.

(CBD): KALIDOU KOULIBALY– The center of defense will be completed by the footballer and Mendy’s teammate at Chelsea Koulibaly.

(RH): YOUSSSOUF SABALY– The one of Real Betis He is one of the regulars in Cissé’s eleven and this time it will be no different.

(MCI): KREPIN DIATTA– Accustomed to playing a more offensive role at Monaco, he will regain ownership against England and will do so with the same role he played against Qatar.

(MC): PAPE GUEYE– The one of Olympic Marseille will strengthen the Senegalese midfield.

(MC): NAMPALYS MENDY– Together with Gueye, Mendy, the midfielder of the Leicester City.

(MCD): ISMAÏLA SARR– One of the heroes of the match against Ecuador. It will be quite a danger on the right wing of the Senegalese midfield.

(EI): FAMARA DIÉDHIOU– Substitute against Ecuador, will regain ownership against England.

(ED): BOULAYE DAY– The killer of the US Salernitana 1919 He will be one of those in charge of putting Pickford in trouble.

