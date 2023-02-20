





06:00 Stock image. A man undergoes a test for Covid-19 in Beijing, China, on April 24, 2022. ©Amndy Wong/AP

After analyzing the data from more than 60 studies, a group of researchers from the University of Washington, USA, concluded that getting infected with Covid-19 shields us by approximately 90% from suffering hospitalization or death in the event of a reinfection . These data, taken 40 weeks after the first contagion, are similar to those offered by vaccines, which is why the scientists propose that they be included in public vaccination and movement restriction policies.