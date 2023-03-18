The fate of the Tigres midfielder Rafael ‘Carioca’ continues in the air. And it is not yet known if he will continue with the feline team or if he will leave at the end of the Closing Tournament 2023.
Although the university board does not want the rush to reach them and they have already begun to sound out some footballers, and one of the letters that sounds the most to occupy the possible departure of ‘Carioca’ is an old acquaintance for the American fans.
According to information from the journalist willie gonzalezin the event that Rafael de Souza does not renew with those of the ‘U’, everything seems to indicate that they would throw the house out the window to sign Mateus Uribeformer player of América and who currently plays for Porto.
“Yes it is true. The option is Mateus Uribe, it would be excellent,” he shared through his social networks,
The Colombian is about to finish his contract with the Dragons and everything seems to indicate that he will not renew. so he becomes a clear option to return to Mexican soccer.
Mateus Uribe He left America in 2020 to sign with Porto. He is currently 31 years old, and has several proposals on the table for his return, one of which also comes from Coapa. If this occurs, it will be the team that pays the most for its services that ends up getting the signing of the midfielder.
