Trump expects his arrest on Tuesday and mobilizes supporters

Former US President Donald Trump urges his supporters to “take back the country” talking about the announcement of one of his imminent arrest and on his social Truth he writes: “Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan prosecutor’s office indicate that the former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Let’s demonstrate, let’s take back the country”.

Trump: ‘They accuse me of a crime based on a wrong story’

Trump explained that “American patriots are arrested and held in cages like animals, while criminals and leftist offenders are allowed to go free.” And again, on the charges against him, they would be based on a crime “based on an old and completely wrong story”.

Trump and The Case of Stormy Daniels

NBC has announced that a grand jury in Manhattan is investigating the alleged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. It would be 130,000 dollars paid by Trump to buy the woman’s silence on their past relationship.

Usa: Trump reappears on Facebook, ‘I’m back!’ and the social network is inflamed

A few hours after his YouTube account reopened former President Donald Trump also returned to Facebook with a simple ‘I’m back!’ – accompanied by a short video of the 2020 electoral campaign – which sparked the reaction of social users. Followed by 34 million followers, Trump has collected almost 60,000 likes and almost 15,000 comments in just a few hours, mostly enthusiastic but partly also very critical.

Use: YouTube also restores frozen Trump channel after assault on Congress

In addition to Twitter and Facebook, YouTube is also restoring Donald Trump’s channel which had been frozen after his supporters stormed Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. of the elections,” reads a statement that the video sharing site posted on Twitter, referring to the fact that Trump has once again run for the White House.

