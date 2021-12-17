Sebastián Córdova will not play the next tournament with Club América. The Mexican midfielder does not count for Santiago Solari and the Azulcrema board is waiting for the best offer to open this market. Chivas de Guadalajara appeared on the scene and offered Uriel Antuna as part of an exchange. However, it seems that this operation will not have a successful outcome. Tigres also took an interest in the 24-year-old midfielder and made a first offer.
According to the column El Francotirador, from Diario Récord, both Miguel Herrera, Tigres technician, and Mauricio Culebro, president of the organization, have opened the doors for Córdova to join the felines. The felines would have offered Leonardo Fernández and an amount of money in exchange for the letter from the Mexican creative. However, the American board of directors would not be very interested in adding the Uruguayan to their ranks, since they just hired Diego Valdés, a player with similar conditions.
According to a report from the ESPN network, Sebastián Córdova will play with Tigres and his departure from America will be a definitive purchase. This report indicates that the only thing missing is the performance of medical examinations and the signing of the contract. Over the last few weeks, Miguel Herrera has made no secret of his desire to have the talented midfielder, whom he coached during his time in the Eagles.
After an extraordinary display at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Córdova had a game slump with América at the Grita México 2021 tournament. Córdova played 13 games in the regular season and scored three goals. He played just 41 minutes in the league.
