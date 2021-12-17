Christian Tabó became the first reinforcement of Cruz Azul, but this operation was very close to not happening. The Uruguayan winger had practically everything to be a new Rayados de Monterrey player. However, the Celestial Machine joined the last minute negotiations and ended up taking one of the most prominent players from Puebla. The Uruguayan player explained in a recent interview what was the role that Juan Reynoso, celestial coach, played so that he chose to play with La Noria’s team.
“Actually, nothing was closed yet, but it was a very difficult week because they were negotiating. Juan (Reynoso) called me and I decided to come to Cruz Azul not only because of the call but because of the institution. The interest It had been around for a long time and I had already proposed it to myself. It was one of my long-term goals. To get to this institution and at the time it was proposed to me, I did not hesitate and came here “
– Christian Tabó at TUDN
During this interview, the forward indicated that the work of Juan Máximo Reynoso was one of the factors that prompted his decision and assured that the Machine is a very large team in Liga MX and that he wanted to reach a team of those characteristics. “I come so that the institution continues to win titles, I want to be part of the history of the club and I stay with that, I come so that the institution continues to be where it always deserves to be,” added the Uruguayan attacker.
During the Grita México 2021 tournament, Tabó played 16 games in the regular season, scoring five goals and one assist. In the league he played the playoffs and the first leg against León. Tabó scored a goal in this phase.
