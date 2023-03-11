The player – Rounders: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7
Tonight, Saturday 11 March 2023, at 21.15 on La7, the player – Rounders, also known as The pleasure of risk, a 1998 film directed by John Dahl, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Mike McDermott is a law student who pays for his studies thanks to his poker skills. To make the “big leap” one evening he decides to challenge Teddy KGB, a loan shark of Russian origin who runs a private club, but the game ends miserably for him with a loss of $ 30,000. Nine months have passed since this hard defeat, Mike has now given up poker and to support himself at the university he works as a messenger for his close friend and player Joey Knish. Things get complicated when his old friend Lester “Worm” Murphy is released from prison, who immediately goes into debt of $ 15,000 with Grama, a henchman of Teddy KGB, and $ 7,000 with Chesterfield, a club run by the beautiful Petra.
Verme and Mike try to recover the sum together, but during a game of 7 card stud together with the policemen, in which Mike alone had already managed to recover the sum, due to Verme, who is discovered cheating, the two are severely beaten and deprived of winnings. After the beating, Worm escapes and Mike finds himself alone to pay off all his friend’s debts.
The player – Rounders: the cast
We’ve seen the plot of The Player – Rounders, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Matt DamonMike McDermott
- Edward Norton as Lester “Worm” Murphy
- John TurturroJoey Knish
- Gretchen Mol: Jo
- Famke Janssen: Petra
- John MalkovichTeddy KGB
- Martin LandauAbe Petrovsky
- Michael RispoliGrama
- Melina KanakaredesBarbara
- Josh MostelZagosh
- Lenny ClarkeSavino
- Tom Aldredge as Judge Marinacci
- Paul Cicero: Russian Thug
- Ray Iannicelli Kenny
- Merwin GoldsmithSy
- Sonny ZitoTony
- Mal Z. Lawrence: Irving
- Chris MessinaHiggins
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Player – Rounders on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 11 March 2023 – at 9.15 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.
#player #Rounders #plot #cast #streaming #film #La7
Leave a Reply