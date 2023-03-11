The Ukrenergo company canceled all stabilization power outages in Kyiv. This was reported on March 11 in the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK.

“The Ukrenergo company lifted the restrictions, which made it possible to restore power supply to all residents of the capital at 16.45 (17.45 Moscow time),” the energy holding’s Telegram channel says.

It is reported that thanks to this decision, stabilization outage schedules will no longer be applied.

Earlier, on March 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that energy infrastructure facilities were hit in eight regions of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian agency TSN stated that several strong explosions were heard in Kyiv.

After that, DTEK energy holding reported that three thermal power plants were damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 40% of the city’s residents were left without heating due to emergency power outages. He added that the water supply is operating normally.

The authorities of Kyiv introduced emergency blackouts due to a shortage in the energy system of Ukraine on February 6. It was noted that previously introduced savings schedules under emergency shutdown conditions will not work. At all damaged power facilities, repair work continues in an enhanced mode, the administration clarified.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian leader Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

