The Platform in Defense of Public Health – Area III, made up of more than 60 citizen groups from different areas and from all the municipalities of the region, agreed this Thursday in a multitiudinary assembly to convene a protest rally on November 22 at the gates of the new Margarita Lozano auditorium, coinciding with the city’s honors and distinctions ceremony, which will be attended by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras. It will be under the motto: ‘The regional government seriously damages health and Area III’.

Before making the decision, the members of the Platform wanted to hear first-hand the plan of action provided by the regional government. During the session the neighbors expressed their complaints about the malfunction of the public service to the managers of the Murcian Health Service and Area III, Francisco Ponce and José Manuel Pérez, who attended the meeting along with other health authorities. The neighbors asked for immediate solutions to the waiting lists and the lack of specialists. Harsh reproaches and personal testimonies were heard about the deficiencies of the health system in Guadalentín and its effects on the health of users.

Pérez said he was “very happy” with the downward trend in surgical waiting lists at the hospital because “we have dragged a semi-paralysis of normal activity and we are accelerating those processes to catch up.” One of the neighbors replied to his arguments saying that this statement “is outrageous for those of us who have a family member on the waiting list.” He added that “they don’t answer you by phone or online, you have to spend 15 days calling just to renew a prescription.”

“We see a different reality from yours,” said another neighbor, “we don’t have a hundred euros for a dermatologist to see a mole” in private health, “.

To the explanation of the general secretary of the Ministry, Andrés Torrente, that there are no doctors in the entire national territory, this neighbor replied by saying that “there are doctors, but they do not want to work in the Rafael Méndez hospital.