In recent days there have been new news of final fantasy XVI, Well, it is mentioned that the development of the video game is practically nothing to finish after having many months of silence. And while fans are excited about the proposal, there are some not-so-happy others who are looking for an answer to the lack of presence of certain communities.

Last week, the director Naoki Yoshida addressed the lack of diversity in an interview. Mentioning that it fits the “isolated nature of this kingdom”, emphasizing that the main inspiration is medieval Europe.

Here his comment:

Ultimately, we felt that while the incorporation of ethnic diversity in Valisthea was important, too much incorporation in this one corner of a much larger world could end up violating the narrative boundaries we originally set for ourselves. The story we are telling is fantasy, yes, but it is also rooted in reality. It can be challenging to assign distinctive ethnicities to the antagonist or protagonist without triggering preconceived ideas in the audience, inviting unwarranted speculation, and ultimately fanning the flames of controversy. In the end, we simply want the focus to be less on the outward appearance of our characters and more on who they are as people: people who are complex and diverse in their nature, backgrounds, beliefs, personalities, and motivations. People whose stories we can resonate with. There is diversity in Valisthea. Diversity that, while not all-encompassing, is synergistic with the environment we have created and is true to the inspirations from which we draw.

It is somewhat of a contrast that this sort of thing happens, given that final fantasy XIV is also run by Yoshida, and in the adaptation you can create your characters of the skin tone you like. For his part, there are other icons of the saga such as Barret, so removing the diversity in XVI could mean some points against.

The game will arrive in the summer of 2023. For PS5 Y PC.

Via: Eurogamer