The presentations of the new – and highly anticipated – 2022 cars continue to take place one after the other. Today it was the turn of the Williams which has removed the veils from the FW44, the car that this year will be brought to the track by the couple composed of Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon, former pit mates in Formula 2 at the time of the DAMS, in 2018.

New livery, with the return of the Red in honor of Great Britain and The Union Jack flag as highlighted by team principal Jost Capito during the presentation. The car unveiled was simply a repainted show car, like Red Bull Williams wants to keep their cards covered.

In the gallery above you can observe from different angles the FW44 which will immediately hit the track today for a first shakedown in view of the pre-testing scheduled in Barcelona from 23 to 25 February next week. In light of the fact that the images of the FW44 at the moment immortalize a show car, it is very unlikely that the team will publish track shots of a car that wants to be kept ‘secret’ at least until pre-testing in Barcelona.