‘Please don’t whine about two wasted years’ and ‘Do they want a Russian-style dictatorship?’ These are some responses to news topics that engage readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Tuesday 15 February. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











Ukraine | Russia has little to fear from the West

‘Not such an aggression since the Cuban Missile Crisis’ (AD, 14-2). About 100,000 Russian troops surround Ukraine as part of large-scale exercises. For many a Russian invasion is certain, for others it is just a display of power. The President of Ukraine does not believe it or does not want to believe it. The mayor of Kiev is sure of it. The American intelligence services expect the invasion very soon. Russia should not expect military intervention from NATO. Nor was that the case in Georgia, Crimea and other places. Putin wants to put Russia back on the map as a world power and he has already largely succeeded. He understands better than any other ruler that you don’t conquer countries with rhetoric, but with chaos. Much of the Russian people still love Stalin, but also the new tsar. Europe should have long considered how to deal with a new Cold (or real) War. Willem Ginus, Gorinchem.

Response Van der Sar | You can’t trade on sounds? On what?

‘Van der Sar still has his say… and that’s all that’s said’ (AD Sports World, 14-2). You don’t actually believe this do you? Ajax already knew about the alleged misconduct of Marc Overmars before his reappointment and nevertheless extended his job. So there is no reason to do research first and then possibly extend his contract. You cannot act on sounds, says Van der Sar. What then? Following this whole story, it seems like a cobbled together story. I don’t think there was any question of an external investigation at all, because then they would have waited for it. See also Biden shocks with "world war" statement - expert explains why Putin is so dangerous Wim Koelewijn, Rotterdam.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Night catering | When you’re 23, the best time really hasn’t been taken away from you

“It’s unreal, like I’m living in a dream” (AD, 14-2). According to Rotterdam 23-year-old Mark, the best time of his life was taken away from him because he couldn’t party at night. What a drama. Two years have been ‘taken’ from everyone’s life (if you want to call it that), but there are still plenty of years left for this young man. I am 80-plus and would like to continue for a few more years. There is less time left for me, but I pick up the thread again and I am glad that I made it through healthy. You can make plans again, spring is beckoning, so please don’t whine about two wasted years. Maybe you learned in corona time that life doesn’t always go the way you want it to. See also Former Mappin employees receive R$ 2.3 million in labor debts Truus Groothuis, Culemborg.

Night Horeca II | Go to bed early and stop saying things like that

The young people of this time have a hard time in life. It’s unreal, but Mark van Essen, 23, proclaims that the best time of his life has been taken away from him because he couldn’t go to a nightclub anymore. What a disaster for this person. It’s best for him to go to bed early and then stop spouting such stupid talk. D. van Noort, Krimpen aan den IJssel.

City Council | And they speak out against polarization?

‘National parties not with FvD and PVV’ (AD, 14-2). Exclude people and political parties in municipalities in advance. Sigrid Kaag and Jesse Klaver lead the way, Rutte and Hoekstra follow. What kind of representatives are these? Do they want a Russian-style dictatorship? These anti-democrats are in charge in the Netherlands. And then they have the rudeness to speak out against polarization. Disgusting. Bert van der Heijden, Hoevelaken.

City Council II | A lot of nonsense about a non-existent problem

It’s a well-known phenomenon: when there is panic about your own poor performance, you have to look for an external enemy as a diversion. So is Sigrid Kaag. D66 is not performing at all after the elections. Her people cannot get the problems surrounding the allowance affair and the tax authorities in order and she herself blundered as a minister during the evacuation in Kabul. And yesterday on the front page: we are not ready for another pandemic. So she says to divert attention: ‘Now extremism is knocking on the doors of council chambers in all parts of the Netherlands’. What a non-existent problem, what nonsense. Here in Leiden, both are not even participating in the municipal elections. See also Putin instructed to create a registry of toxic content on the Internet J. Tolsma, Leiden.

Pandemic | Thank you for the effort

What a difficult task the ministers and both Houses had: managing an unknown pandemic. I want to thank the hard workers. Thanks to your efforts, we and all our (most 70-plus) friends and family are still alive. Happy with the vaccinations, advice and rules. That should be stated clearly. W. Visser, Tzummarum.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.