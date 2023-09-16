The Cervantes de Abarán theater experienced an unforgettable night this Friday with the proclamation of the festivities of San Cosme and San Damián by the pharmacist Jesús Carlos Gómez Martínez (Abarán, 1961), who, although he resides in Barcelona, ​​gave a lesson in Abaranism and love for his people before some 300 people who gave him a prolonged ovation.

Doctor in Pharmacy, the town crier was introduced by the Villa’s chronicler, José Carrasco, who glossed the figure of this pro abaranero: «It is not only because of his professional and academic merits that he is going to take to this stage, but “all because of his feelings towards the people where he was born.”

The town crier made countless references to his status as a pharmacist and memories of his childhood and through numerous photographs, he remembered many people who enhanced the history of Abarán from different areas of local life, such as music, medicine and culture, with special impact on his extended family and the holidays. He even forgot the Civil Guard with these words: “We don’t want him to leave Catalonia.”

With ‘La Cuarentuna’, which with its music gave color to the event, he ended his speech by asking the neighbors that “we do not fall into confrontations or criticism that could erode our coexistence and that we cultivate the richness of life and culture of this unmatched town.”

And before the mayor of Abarán, Jesús Gómez, gave him the Golden Shield of the municipality, Jesús Carlos Gómez cheered for San Cosme and San Damián, Virgen del Oro, Abarán and “especially Spain”, taking the recognized applause for an emotional evening that will go down in the history of this town in the Ricote Valley.