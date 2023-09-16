The Faenza team experiences the paradox of occupying last place in the constructors’ standings and at the same time being the most active team on the development front. New updates arrive on the AT04 in Singapore, which continue the trend seen throughout 2023: evolving bellies and bottom at the same time, exploiting the aerodynamic interaction between the two areas. The innovations at AlphaTauri affect the entire car, bringing it closer to Red Bull’s technical dictates.

New fund

The most important updates are also the least noticeable ones. In fact, the Italian single-seater features modifications to the floor, the most important component for ground-effect Formula 1 cars. Bicester’s aerodynamic department has refined the central-rear portion of the underbody, to improve the air flow conditions at the diffuser connection. From this point of view, the innovations will guarantee greater stability of the rear.

The innovations that can be appreciated from the outside, however, are concentrated along the way the outer edge of the bottom. Small adjustments have been made to the front contour, as can be seen from the return of the metal wire for reasons of compliance with the regulation. AlphaTauri explains that the innovations serve to intensify the local depression, in order to more forcefully extract the flows deviated laterally from the venturi channel grid. All to the advantage of the aerodynamic load released at the center of the car.

Moving towards the rear, the knife-edge profile has been shortened along the external edge of the bottom. Thus the recess just before the rear wheel, introduced temporarily with the Silverstone updates, disappears. The AT04 now shows a single and continuous blowing, in perfect Red Bull styleuseful both for releasing local load through the flap and for generating vortices functional to the aerodynamics of the rest of the bottom.

New version of the bodywork

On the occasion of the Monaco and British Grands Prix, AlphaTauri had updated the floor and bodywork at the same time, demonstrating a 360° study of the car, preferred to local development. The same methodology is found in the Singapore package. The side air intakes show a slightly more squared outline, seeking the optimal compromise between internal cooling and external aerodynamics. It’s about the third seasonal version.

Immediately behind, the car body widens to the limits of the regulations. The new bodywork has a dual function. On the one hand we want to use the side to push the harmful turbulence coming from the front wheels outwards. At the same time, the new upper aerodynamics are designed to interact with the vortex generated by the external edge of the bottom. Once again, the ultimate effect is an increase in local load.

It is interesting to note how the bellies of the AT04 do not faithfully replicate those of the Red Bull RB19, despite the advances of CEO Peter Bayer. The side shoulder has humps and rises, making it difficult to establish how much this is a solution sought for aerodynamic reasons and how much is dictated by the size of the internal components, as well as by cooling needs. The same doubt also hovers around the lower contour of the bodywork, where near the bottom there is now a bulge that was previously absent.

The updates to the bottom and sides outline new conditions in the air flow directed to the rear axle, particularly in the area between the gearbox and the wheel. It is therefore no coincidence that the rear of the AT04 is equipped with several innovations to match the new aerodynamic structure. In Singapore, new fairings for the suspension elements are introduced, as well as a revised brake cooling assembly in the inlet and outlet sections. The team explains that the innovations favor the performance and aerodynamic load of the nearby appendages mounted on the wheel assembly. However, many times modifications to the brake cooling ducts are also functional to managing tire pressures and temperatures.

Waiting for 2024

At the start of the season, technical director Jody Egginton hoped the team would succeed maintain a high pace of development, after the discontinuous one seen in 2022. The abundance of updates seen so far certifies the achievement of this objective, which however will also have to be accompanied by a leap in performance. The innovations from Singapore aim to improve performance at the end of the season, but above all to collect functional information for the 2024 project. The AT05 will decisively refer to the Red Bull philosophy, from which it will also inherit a greater number of mechanical components, especially regarding the front suspension.