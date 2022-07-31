On Navy Day, the Peter the Great Maritime Center in Moscow hosted a children’s party. The events took place on 29 and 31 July.

The boat parade opened the program. The visitor participated in competitions on boats, creative competitions, master classes. In addition, the audience saw a theatrical performance of “The Admiral’s Tales”.

“Navy Day is an important date for the maritime center, since its task is to acquaint schoolchildren in the capital with the life of sailors. Here, the guys study the history of the Russian fleet, manage boats, go in for ship modeling and sports – they are preparing to become conquerors of the sea,” said Marat Kuchushev, director of the Patriot.Sport Moscow center.

According to him, during the holidays, Muscovites and guests of the capital, having visited the water base of the center, learned to walk on dinghies, steer a ship in VR format, and knit sea knots.

In addition, the participants learned the basics of Morse code and the flag semaphore, and competed in a laser tag tournament.

The news is being supplemented