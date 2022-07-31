Sunday, July 31, 2022
Lebanon | Grain silos collapsed in the port of Beirut, the area is filled with dark smoke

July 31, 2022
in World Europe
Videos shared on social media show the collapse of the silos and the subsequent cloud of smoke.

of Lebanon grain silos collapsed in the port of the capital Beirut on Sunday afternoon, reports news agency Reuters. According to Reuters eyewitnesses, the collapse was followed by a huge cloud of dust and smoke that covered the area.

Reuters reports that earlier this month, a fire had been slowly burning in the ruins of grain silos at the port of Beirut.

Videos shared on Twitter show the collapse of the silos and the subsequent cloud of smoke.

At issue is the same port where it happened two years ago a devastating chemical explosion. At that time, more than 200 people died in the explosion, 6,000 were injured and hundreds of thousands lost their homes.

The cause of the 2020 explosion was 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port area since 2013. The Lebanese government took the blame for the explosion, because they and the Beirut port authorities knew that the warehouse could explode at any time, but did nothing about it.

The news is updated.

