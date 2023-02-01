The proposal garnered 54 votes in favor, 68 against and two abstentions, far from the 87 support it needed to be approved
The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress on Wednesday rejected a bill that proposes holding general elections in 2023 to elect a new president and deputies, one of the main demands of the anti-government protests that have already left 65 dead. This is the second proposal of this type that the Chamber rejects.
