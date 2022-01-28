A new event for lovers of peruvian rock. The band Volcano begins its agenda for 2022 with the announcement of its first concert of the year. On this occasion, they will present their third album The Fury of the Gods. The event will take place next Friday, January 28, from 6:30 pm, in the Plazuela de las Artes in Lima.

Volcano adds a new album to its history

His album The Fury of the Gods is a production that seeks to generate dialogue on various political, social and religious situations. An interesting feature of the album is that it was recorded analogically, a technique used by the most legendary rock bands of the last century.

This album was produced together with Francisco Ayllon and was mixed by Marcos Sanz in Edmundo Delgado’s Amigos studio.

Since the release of her second album Resurrection, in 2018, Volcano has been recognized by the local and foreign press. They have also been the opening act for bands of the genre such as Saxon and Graveyard. In addition to taking their music to different cities in Peru, they made two international tours in Mexico.

The band has taken its music to Mexico twice. Photo: Volcano

“This album is practically a live session. All the takes were recorded at the same time, since we wanted to generate the same energy that we provide on stage. It was a nice experience to record that way”, said Alonso Pérez, singer and composer of Volcano regarding the recording process of La Furia de los Dioses.

Where will the Peruvian band perform?

On this occasion, Volcano will make the official release of La furia de los Dioses next Friday, January 28. The event, which will begin at 6:30 pm in the Plazuela de las Artes in Lima, will have free admission.

It is worth mentioning that this concert is being organized in collaboration with the Culture Department of the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima and the label Sonidos Latentes.