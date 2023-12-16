The Mayan train that inaugurated Mexico this week, the harsh persecution of the Nicaraguan regime against the Miss Universe organization and Russia's interest in Latin America are some of the most important news this week in the international arena.

Below, a review of the agenda in 'Around the world'.

Amlo inaugurates one of his great promises

In the midst of complaints of ecocide, but also the joy of those who will benefit, one of the main campaign promises of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was inaugurated: the Mayan Train. The route of the megastructure crosses part of the Riviera Maya in jungle terrain, next to cenotes (freshwater wells) and underground rivers. It will be administered by the Army.

Photo: Twitter @TrenMayaMX

The persecution against Miss Universe in Nicaragua

The persecution unleashed by the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship in Nicaragua against the Miss Universe organization has reached unsuspected extremes. After Sheynnis Palacios was crowned, the director of the franchise in the country, Karen Celebertti, withdrew from the organization because her husband and her son were arrested on accusations of “conspiracy and treason.” She is in Mexico.

Nicaragua is crowned Miss Universe 2023, the first Central American to win the pageant

Russia seeks to strengthen positions in Latin America

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry has just notified that it will increase its efforts to strengthen its positions in Latin America. He talks about commercial, economic, scientific, technical, educational, cultural and humanitarian ties. And he argues that current global geopolitics and the region's role in the emerging new order respond to Russian interests. What did Moscow actually mean?

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Growing attacks against Christians in India

India has become one of the most dangerous countries for Christians, especially in states where the population is predominantly Hindu. According to reports from the United Christian Forum (UCF), this year there has been an average of two attacks per day. The reason is the growth of Hindutva ideology, which posits that Hindus are the true Indians, while others should be expelled or marginalized.

Allahabad. Tens of millions of Hindus participate in the Kumbh Mela, the religious festival that brings together the most faithful in the world, to perform their ablutions in the sacred rivers of northern India. Photo: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

EDUARD SOTO

EDITOR CENTRAL TABLE EL TIEMPO