Electricity price | Washing clothes and taking a sauna will be easier than usual on Sunday

The price of exchange electricity is today at its lowest since November 24.

Exchange electricity is still cheap today. Nord Pool's price information by the price of electricity is on the negative side from midnight until seven in the morning on Sunday.

The average price for the whole Sunday is about half a cent per kilowatt hour, when VAT is taken into account. Even at its highest, the taxed price rises to just over 1.7 cents on Sunday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m.

The cheap price of electricity can be explained at least by the fact that Fingrid predicts that wind power production will increase significantly during Sunday. In Finland's maritime areas, the wind is so strong on Sunday that the Finnish Meteorological Institute warn from the strong wind.

Exchange electricity the price is even cheaper today than yesterday. On Saturday, the price of electricity on the stock market was not negative, but today there are no fewer than seven negative hours out of the 24 hours of the day.

Spinning laundry and sauna is more affordable during the day than in the evening. However, heating a sauna with an eight-kilowatt heater from, for example, seven in the evening to eight in the evening costs less than 14 cents today. A week ago on Sunday, you could spend more than seven times the amount, i.e. almost a euro, for the same thing.

Today, the price of exchange electricity is at its lowest since November 24, when hourly prices in Finland were quickly in the red. The exceptionally low prices that fell on the Black Friday offer day were due to an incorrect offer by the Norwegian company Kinect Energy.