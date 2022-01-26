The United States is the largest debtor to the UN budget, their debt is about $ 1 billion. This was announced on Tuesday, January 25, reported in the comments of the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to the world organization on the US release about “the restoration of American leadership in the UN in the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

Russian diplomats stressed that against the background of the declared successes of the American delegation, the United States remains “the largest debtor to the UN budgets.”

“Despite the organization’s relatively strengthened financial position, the delay in payment and the scale of US debt (usually in the order of $1 billion annually) bring many difficulties to the work of the UN secretariat in fulfilling the mandates assigned to it,” the message says.

In addition, the Russian permanent mission pointed out that Washington, with its restrictive measures, makes it difficult for a number of countries to pay contributions.

“Illegitimate unilateral sanctions against a number of developing states create obstacles for them to pay their contributions to the UN and deprive them of their right to vote in the General Assembly,” the document says.

According to Article 19 of the UN Charter, any country may lose the right to vote in the General Assembly if its arrears in payments equal or exceed the amount of the contribution for the last two full years.

On January 24, Iran, Guinea and Vanuatu were able to resume voting in the UN General Assembly after paying off part of the debt on contributions to the world organization.

In April 2021, Russia contributed $86.5 million to the UN regular budget.