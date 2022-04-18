Earlier this month, the US-led coalition said four US soldiers were lightly wounded by “indirect fire” at a base in Syria known as the Green Village.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that it is now clear that the casualties were the result of improvised explosive devices that were deliberately placed near US forces.

Kirby and the US-led coalition did not say who might be responsible for the attack.

US forces deployed to Syria during the campaign against ISIS in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.