NEW YORK. A duffel bag left on a street corner in Queens, with the body of a woman in it, hit by 58 stab wounds. And a streak of blood that went to the neighboring house where the victim lived, along with her husband and her children. The macabre discovery was made on Saturday, but the news was released by the New York police only today. A call to 911, the emergency number, had reported a suspicious, bloodstained bag on the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robison Parkway. Once arrived, and opened the bag, the agents found a woman, lifeless.

The woman was killed by dozens of stab wounds in the chest, neck and arms. A long red trail, a sign of being dragged by the killer, reached a building on Juno Street, about eight hundred meters away from the discovery of her body.

The victim was named Orsolya Gaal, he was 51 years old. According to the police, she had gone out in the evening, while her husband had gone to college with a view to enrolling the couple’s eldest son. Gaal, having gone out with her friends, would have met the one who probably became her killer, perhaps once she returned home. There were no signs of a break-in in the house, so the woman must have known the killer. She maybe she tried to defend herself, ending up being killed.

In the apartment was the 13-year-old son, who was asleep and didn’t notice anything. After the murder, a strange message was sent to the husband from the victim’s cell phone, in which there was a warning: “Next is the whole family.” Messages from three men were found on the woman’s cell phone. The detectives are trying to understand more of the victim’s past, who does not appear to have been a victim of domestic violence, even though her husband reported her missing two years ago. Then the woman had returned home after a few hours of absence.