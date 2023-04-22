Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the US Department of Defense’s All Domains Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), revealed on Wednesday that the Pentagon investigates more than 650 possible cases of UFO sightings.

(Also: Alert for supposed UFO sighting in Uruguay)

During an appearance before a subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the official pointed out that the number of cases increased, as at the beginning of this year, 366 reports were referenced.

“Of the more than 650 cases, we have prioritized about half of them as having an anomalous and interesting value, and now we have to look at them and say, ‘How many of them do I have real data on?’” Kirkpatrick said, according to CNN.

The sightings are concentrated in front of the east coast and west coast of the United States, in the Middle East and in the South China Sea area, Kirkpatrick said.

(Also: Biden says he will ‘take down’ any object that threatens US security.)

Kirkpatrick played two videos of cases that were declassified, one of which was resolved and the other remains unresolved.

The first video shows a small sphere that flies across the screen from the camera of an MQ-9 drone in the Middle East in 2022. The drone’s camera followed the object as it moved across the sky, moving in and out of the screen.

(Read: United States Government investigates more than 500 UFO sightings)

In Antioquia, a sighting of an Unidentified Flying Object was recorded. Photo: Video: Valentina Rueda

No credible evidence of extraterrestrial life has been found in our investigations.

Kirkpatrick said that this case was not solved because there was no other evidence beyond the video.

“It’s going to be virtually impossible to fully identify him, just based on that video,” he said. He added that the hope was that as more data was gathered about these episodes, patterns could emerge to help explain unresolved cases.

In the second video, which was captured in South Asia earlier this year, an object flew past MQ-9 drones. on recording that object appeared to have a propulsion trail behind it. According to Kirkpatrick, it was initially believed to be “truly anomalous.”

(We recommend: Video: the supposed UFO that was recorded from a small plane flying in Antioquia)

But after they separated the video frame by frame, his office determined that it was a shadow of the heat emitted by the engines of an airplane of passengers passing through the area at that time.

“This is in the infrared, this is the heat signature from the engines on a commuter plane that was flying near where those two MQ9s were,” he said.

Is there evidence of extraterrestrial life?

The hearing attended by Kirkpatrick, chaired by New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, is the most recent that Congress has held on unidentified aerial phenomena. In recent years, lawmakers have pressured the Pentagon to resolve and report unexplained sightings.

Kirkpatrick was also asked Wednesday if the Pentagon has evidence of extraterrestrial life. “No credible evidence of extraterrestrial life has been found in our investigations.or activity outside our planet or objects that defy the laws of physics,” he replied.

(More news: Moldova and Romania detected a new unidentified flying object)

“Most of the unidentified objects reported to AARO show the mundane characteristics of balloons, (unmanned) aerial systems, garbage, natural phenomena, or other perfectly explainable things,” he added.

Authorities are already conducting investigations. Photo: Twitter screenshot See also Crosetto, the affairs of Meloni's loyalist between his son's company and weapons

Besides, showed concern that these technologies, more than from another world, could come from adversaries from United States. “Russia and China, in particular China, is on par or ahead of us in some areas,” she said.

The information collected by the Pentagon over the last three decades offers a very clear picture of the average UFO: it usually flies between 6 and 7,600 meters, that is, slightly below commercial airplanes and 52% of sightings are spheres generally white or silver in color that measure between 1 and 4 meters, explained Telemundo.

For its part, the Spanish newspaper El País specified that Kirkpatrick’s office has a primary mission of helping the Pentagon and the intelligence services of the United States to identify technologies that other countries may be using. An example of them is the Chinese balloon that flew over the American sky at the beginning of this year.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.