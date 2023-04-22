A developer who worked on Star Wars Battlefront III has claimed that the game was “two steps from the finish line” before it was canceled many years ago. Developer Michael Barclay, who now works at Naughty Dogmade these comments in response to a Twitter thread where developers discussed projects they worked on that never saw the light of day.

To be clear, Barclay is talking about a game of battlefront in development at Free Radical Design in the mid-2000s, not from the new DICE series. This is an important point because it is said that AE rejected DICE’s proposal for a third game of Star Wars Battlefront.

Barclay said the cancellation of Battlefront III of Free Radical was an “absolute crime.” Barclay added that “the players don’t know what they were deprived of.” Barclay’s LinkedIn page indicated that he worked at Battlefront III from 2007 to 2009 at Free Radical, contributing to the singleplayer and multiplayer elements of the game. Despite numerous and detailed testimonials about its existence and development, LucasArts never confirmed that Battlefront III it was in production. Steve Ellis, co-founder of Free Radical Design, said in 2012 that Battlefront III it was 99% complete at the time of its cancellation.

I feel like it’s been long enough now to come out and say Star Wars Battlefront III was gonna be legit incredible and the fact it got canceled 2 yards from the finish line is an absolute crime. Gamers don’t know what they were robbed of. https://t.co/zZUu8JR3iV —Michael Barclay (@MotleyGrue) April 16, 2023

However, a former LucasArts developer disputed this, saying that “a generous estimate would be 75 percent of a mediocre game.” The new reboot series of battlefront of AE it sold over 30 million copies, but the publisher did not follow through with a third game. However, AE continue to do business with Star Warsand his new game, Jedi Survivor, will be released on April 28 from developer Respawn. In addition to the games Star Wars of AEthere are many more games of Star Wars in development as part of Lucasfilm’s reported plans to release two new games of Star Wars every year.

Via: gamespot