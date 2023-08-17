The head of STRATCOM Cotton said he was pleased with the work on the creation of a new ICBM

The head of the strategic command (STRATCOM) of the US Armed Forces, Anthony Cotton, said that he was satisfied with the work on the creation of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a submarine, as well as a strategic bomber, reports RIA News.

“I am very pleased with where we are with the B-21 program, the sixth generation aircraft. I think we got really good results with [подлодкой] Columbia,” he said.

The Pentagon spokesman added that the United States has expanded the use of Sentinel ICBMs. At the same time, according to him, the Minuteman III missile, which is in service with the US Air Force, is still quite effective.

Cotton also acknowledged that Washington has certain difficulties with the development of hypersonic weapons, explaining this by a lack of qualified personnel.

Earlier, he said that the United States is studying the issue of manning the country’s nuclear forces in connection with the expiration of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START) in 2026.