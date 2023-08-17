Dhe Sun King is booming on the German book market. The German translation of Philip Mansel’s stately biography was published at the end of last year, and now there is a no less extensive biography penned by the journalist and historian Johannes Willms, who died a year ago.

Willms’ portrayal strictly follows the life of the protagonist. The birth of the future ruler in 1638 was already considered a surprise by his contemporaries, as he was born into a difficult and childless marriage for a long time. He was considered “God-given”, Dieudonné. Crowned as a child in 1643 after the death of his father, Louis was initially under the influence of Cardinals Richelieu and Jules Mazarin, as well as his mother Anna of Austria. It was only after Mazarin’s death in 1661 that Louis took over the reigns himself, and few monarchs of his time had such a direct influence on current affairs.

Ludwig’s power of fascination is mainly due to the first decades of his reign, when the young king shaped the court culture of his time. The festivals at court, costumes, theater and music are also among the indispensable highlights at Willms, as are royal love affairs. And of course the Sun King’s growing passion for Versailles. Originally just a small and, as Willms points out, not very comfortable establishment for hunting, a man’s domicile, Ludwig first made it a love nest and later a place where the royal gloire, the fame and the radiance of his reign was to manifest itself.

rise and fall

In 1682, Ludwig decided to move the court entirely from Paris to Versailles. A year later, the queen, Maria Theresa of Spain, died, whereupon Ludwig immediately married Madame de Maintenon in secret. With this, Willms also ushered in the last, longest phase of the king’s life, which was now increasingly shaped by the king’s numerous ailments and by political, military and social crises. The youthful vigor, the cultural splendor, the symbolic awakenings of the first half of the government were passé. It was only with great difficulty and with the exhaustion of country and people that Louis brought France through the War of the Spanish Succession, which ended shortly before his death.







Willms’ biography also follows the usual structure of Ludwig’s life story into three sections. After childhood and early youth up to the death of Mazarin, two periods of the reign are dedicated, with rise following decline, dynamic stasis, the playful early years are replaced by the sometimes depressing later decades. The special touch that Willms sets here can already be seen in the title of the sections: the still quite conventional “apprenticeship years of power” are followed by the “illusion of power” and the “shadow of power”.