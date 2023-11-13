Pentagon chief Austin announced US strikes on targets in Syria

US troops attacked two facilities of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pro-Iranian groups in eastern Syria. About it reported Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

He clarified that precision strikes hit a training center and shelter near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin. The US military took this step in response to ongoing attacks on US military personnel in Iraq and Syria.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of America’s military, and he ordered today’s actions to send a clear message that the United States will protect itself, its citizens and its interests,” Austin added.