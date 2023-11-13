Amnesty: EU must not look away and must call for a ceasefire

Human rights organization Amnesty International wants the European Union to call on all parties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas an immediate ceasefire. According to Amnesty, the EU cannot look away and there must be an urgent end to “the humanitarian and human rights disaster” currently unfolding in Gaza.

“The EU claims to be a champion of human rights and international law, but in the eyes of people around the world, the same EU now has a serious credibility crisis,” Amnesty said. “It is incomprehensible that some EU leaders not only block an EU call for a ceasefire, but also actively provide Israel with weapons and political support.”

Amnesty is particularly critical of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. “They have prevented the EU from collectively calling for a ceasefire or denouncing violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli security forces, thereby contributing to a climate of impunity.”

This Monday, EU foreign ministers will discuss the war between Israel and Hamas. “European ministers must call on all parties to an immediate ceasefire,” said Eve Geddie of Amnesty International. “If the fighting stops, it could save the lives of thousands of civilians and stop the downward spiral of this humanitarian and human rights catastrophe.”