The US Department of Defense’s All Domains Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) launched a website to inform the public about cases of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP or UFOs) and their resolution, it said. this Thursday General Pat Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon.

“The Department (of Defense) has launched a website to provide the public with information about its efforts to understand and resolve unidentified anomalous phenomena,” Ryder said during a press conference.

The website will provide information, including photos and videos, on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release, it added.

It will also include in the future a registration function for current and former US government employees and contractors to provide information to the office, the spokesperson stated.

The official further confirmed that Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will now oversee AARO.

The Pentagon expects the office’s next report to Congress to be delivered “relatively soon,” Ryder added.

The launch of the website comes amid growing interest among US lawmakers in the issue of UAPs, including calls for a special committee to investigate the phenomenon.

The US government is studying UAP with AARO and independently with NASA as part of its efforts to analyze the issue.

On July 26, former Navy pilot and former intelligence officer David Grusch was under oath before the United States Congress after having assured on various occasions that the government of his country was covering up the possession of non-flying objects. identified (UFOs). During the hearing, Grusch revealed that there are many things that he cannot discuss in public, but he reiterated his statement to the media, “non-human biological remains” have been recovered by his government.

In addition to Grusch, David Fravor, a retired Navy commander; and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, provided testimony, describing encounters with aircraft that operated very differently from other known air vehicles. The testimonies went around the world and opened debates around this possibility.

(With information from Sputnik)