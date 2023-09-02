Somewhere in Eindhoven, tucked away in a nondescript office building, croupiers deal cards on camera and servers work overtime for online casinos. Tens of thousands of gamblers who sometimes log in for a bet via the internet end up here, often without knowing it themselves. The king of online games of chance comes from Eindhoven: welcome to Stakelogic.
Bart-Jan van Rooij, Merlijn van Dijk
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#king #online #games #chance #gamblers #bet #money
Leave a Reply