Officially the series she hulk ended with its second season, with an episode that left some doubts for the fans, but also carefully fulfilled issues that needed closure. And to start this chapter, a tribute was revealed that was quite liked, especially by fans who love the classics.

This was a clear tribute to the series of Hulk the incredible of 1970with old television filters, and even a double that replaces the animation CGI of Jennifer Walters andn its green version. The best thing is that some media made frame-by-frame comparisons, and the introduction is quite similar, so the production of the series paid attention to every detail.

Check the photos:

Publisher’s note: Wow, the production took the time to see every frame of the old intro, that’s something long-time fans are sure to appreciate. Even so, some think that the end of the season was due.