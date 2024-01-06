With the arrival of a new year Many people aim to save money, and that would be easier to do than it seems. A way to save with just pennies on the dollar went viral on social networks, which would mean that at the end of the year you would have a large amount of money.

The challenge, shared on TikTok by user @life_withemma_, caught the attention of Internet users, as she told the way she and her husband are saving. Although this challenge is carried out with pounds, it can be adapted to any currency.

The method to save for a year with dollars

Emma explains in the video that The challenge is to save pennies on the dollar in a progressive way, and she and her partner did so by purchasing a sheet with the amount to save per day through an online store. On this sheet the amounts range from one cent to US$3.65, which implies that every day they deposit the amount corresponding to the day of the year into the piggy bank.

The challenge can be adapted to any currency Photo: TikTok: @life_withemma_

Similarly, Emma reports that along with her challenge sheet they acquired an additional one titled “pamper yourself” in which different amounts are established, such as five, ten and twenty pounds that correspond to rewards. This works so that every time they reach those amounts they can have the pleasure of celebrating the progress.

An important part of the challenge is celebrating achievements See also Germany snatches a point from Spain and holds Group E accounts Photo: TikTok: @life_withemma_

The user comments that she joined the challenge late, but shows an alternative to start the challenge at any time. She explains that she fills the sheet and the piggy bank as she has the money, not doing it strictly per day as stipulated on the sheet, trying to prioritize the largest amounts so as not to have to pay these in the future, but only the small amounts. , to have 667 pounds at the end of the challenge.