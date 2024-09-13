Next week the series will finally premiere. The Penguin in Max. This production will give us the opportunity to return to the world of The Batmanonly this time the focus is on the rise to power of Oswald Cobblepot, played by Colin Farrell. In this way, the HBO production already has a rating, and it is one of the best in the Batman universe.

At this moment, The Penguin It has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, this exceeds the 85% that has The Batmanand is just one point below the 94% of The Dark Knight. Without a doubt, a good start for the production led by Matt Reeves.

The Penguin takes place after the events of The Batman, where we see how Oswald Cobblepot will climb the ladder of power in Gotham, becoming the Penguin in the process. This way, many of those who are eagerly awaiting The Batman 2 will have to watch Max’s series, since it will surely have important information for the next film starring Robert Pattinson.

Unfortunately, there are no reviews at the moment, but it is very likely that in the next few days we will see clear opinions explaining how this series got this rating. We remind you that The Penguin will arrive at Max on September 18th. In related topics, you can learn more about The Batman 2 here. They also confirm the return of Joker in this film.

Author’s Note:

The Batman It’s a great movie, and while I’m not really into The Penguin series, Matt Reeves’ work has always been quality, so this production will surely be worth a watch.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes.