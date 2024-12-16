Although a large percentage of Spanish society knows that the mediterranean diet It is one of the healthiest eating plans because it is full of fruits and vegetablescertain experts assure that the ‘secret sauce’ of this diet is the abundant use of olive oil. extra virgin olive.

Origin

Apparently, extra virgin olive oil comes solely and exclusively from the olivenatural fruit of the olive tree, native tree of the Mediterranean. It is obtained by pressing and its flavor depends on the country of origin of the olive tree.tree from which the olive comes, the fruit from which it is obtained.

Processing techniques, it should be noted, determine the ‘grade’ of the oil, which can be classified into refined and unrefineddepending on whether chemicals or heat have been used in the extraction process (refined) or not (unrefined).

Benefits

In this case, extra virgin olive oil is a pure, unrefined oil and that, therefore, has not been treated in your process. Among his propertiesit is worth noting the following:

Avoid cardiovascular diseases . The polyphenols it contains produce cardiovascular protection, in addition to preventing other types of diseases.

. The polyphenols it contains produce cardiovascular protection, in addition to preventing other types of diseases. Reduces the risk of cancer . Some of the main components of this oil have properties that help consolidate a healthy life.

. Some of the main components of this oil have properties that help consolidate a healthy life. Helps lose weight . It helps keep blood sugar levels balanced, which prevents diabetes.

. It helps keep blood sugar levels balanced, which prevents diabetes. Rich source of polyphenols, antioxidants and good fats for health . The fats in this oil fight cardiovascular diseases.

. The fats in this oil fight cardiovascular diseases. Improves and maintains brain health . A diet rich in this oil reduces the compounds responsible for the disease and improves brain function.

. A diet rich in this oil reduces the compounds responsible for the disease and improves brain function. Helps the immune system . The antibacterial properties of the oil help us avoid diseases and keep our health in perfect condition.

. The antibacterial properties of the oil help us avoid diseases and keep our health in perfect condition. Improves mental health and mood. The healthy fats that this oil accumulates are important in helping the proper functioning of the central nervous system.

Recommendations

When purchasing extra virgin olive oil, it is crucial to pay attention to the quality and authenticity of the product. That is, the market is full of options, so it is It is important to ensure that the oil you choose meets very high standards.

Given this panorama, It is best to look for quality seals and certifications that support the authenticity of extra virgin olive oil. In addition, it is advisable to investigate the brand and the producer, and it is advisable to opt for companies or producers with reputation and path.