Rotterdam (dpa)

Spain won the UEFA Nations League title for the first time in its history, after beating Croatia 5/4 on penalties in the final match of the continental competition, which was held at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The two teams were unable to score during the regular time, which ended in a draw without goals, to rule overtime for half an hour divided equally into two halves, but they continued to fail to score, so the penalty shootout decided the situation, after she smiled in favor of the Spanish national team. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simone played a starring role in the match, after saving two kicks from the Croatian national team during the penalty shootout. This is the first time that penalty kicks have decided the winning team in the Nations League, as Portugal won the title of the first edition, after its 1-0 victory over its Dutch counterpart in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, while the French team won the title of the second edition with a 1-2 victory over Spain in The Italian city of Milan.