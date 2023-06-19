This Sunday June 18, Mark Anthony surprised millions of his followers on social networks by announcing the birth of his first child with his wife, the beautiful model, Nobody Ferreira.

It was through the platform of instagram where the couple shared a beautiful Photography of the newborn.

On the postcard you can see the little boy’s head and Nadia’s hand, while the 54-year-old artist is the one who holds him in his arms.

“God’s time is perfect. Happy Father’s Day. God’s timing is always perfect Happy Father’s Day (God’s time is perfect)”, wrote the famous along with the moving photograph.

In a couple of minutes, the postcard got thousands of likes and comments where users dedicated themselves to congratulating the lovers on the arrival of their son, including colleagues such as Ana MartinCarlos Rivera Maluma and Guyana.

It is important to note that this is Marc Anthony’s seventh child, but the first of the former Miss Paraguay 23 years old.

