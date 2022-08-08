The residents of Perín celebrated on Saturday a parade of floats and the traditional ascent of the donkey to the bell tower, within the patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Piedad. Not with a flesh and blood animal but with an artificial one, they commemorated the legend according to which a colt was hoisted to the top of the church to eat a green bush. It was one of the seven popular celebrations that these days animate and fill the towns of the municipality with visitors. In this council they will be with activities until the 21st of this month.

The Canteras festivities are also underway, until August 15, when the procession of the Virgen de la Soledad will take place. Meanwhile, the residents will be able to enjoy championships, exhibitions and tastings, such as those at Campillo de Adentro. Today, starting at ten o’clock at night, is the night of the migas campilleras. There will also be a performance by the magician Leandro, at 8:30 p.m.

In La Azohía they began last Friday with the proclamation of the Councilor for Celebrations, Juan Pedro Torralba. The end of the festivities will be on the 15th of this month with a performance by the band Los Vecinos del Cuarto.

Tomorrow the Alums begin, which this year are loaded with activities for all ages. That day there will be a great chocolate party and a mobile disco. In addition, it will be the opening of the verbena. Those of Isla Plana will begin on Thursday, with acrobatic shows, gastronomic contests and concerts. And in Playa Paraíso they already enjoy them on weekends since last July 22. They end on the 14th of this month.