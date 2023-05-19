MWM: Patriot SAM Lost All 32 Missiles Worth $96 Million Trying to Intercept Kinzhal

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) lost all 32 missiles while trying to shoot down the Russian hypersonic missile “Dagger”, says in a Military Watch Magazine (MWM) article.

96 million dollars cost the launch of 32 missiles from the Patriot air defense system

It is also noted that these American systems were left near Kyiv to protect the Ukrainian capital from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

The article says that the complexes are limited in mobility, their ability to move is lower than that of the Soviet variants of the S-300, so they were not moved to the front line to cover the Ukrainian troops.

Destruction of Patriot complexes with Kinzhal missiles

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on May 16, as a result of a strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in Kiev, a multifunctional radar station (RLS) was hit and completely destroyed, as well as five US-made Patriot SAM launchers.

Before that, it became known that the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in Kyiv by the MiG-31K Kinzhal carrier. Military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia that the American Patriot handed over to Ukraine used all the ammunition in an attempt to shoot down one Russian hypersonic missile. According to him, a total of 32 missiles fired from 8 launchers were used up.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian air defense forces (PVO) destroyed 18 out of 18 launched Russian missiles. In doing so, he ignored the fact that the United States recognized the defeat of at least one Patriot.

On May 18, U.S. Department of Defense spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, damaged in battles in Ukraine, returned to service after repairs. According to her, Washington helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this.

The destruction of the Patriot system should come as no surprise.

Military expert Tyler Rogoway in an article for War Zone declaredthat the destruction or damage of the Patriot system by the hypersonic missile “Dagger” should not come as a surprise. According to him, the technical characteristics of Russian weapons allow this to be done.

See also How did Washington respond to what Putin said during the annual press conference? Air-launched ballistic missiles “Dagger” would be the best conventional weapons to successfully attack these batteries. They were designed, in part, to evade higher-level missile defenses. Tyler Rogoway military expert

The expert noted that air defense systems like the Patriot air defense system would in any case become a target for strikes, since their radars can be detected due to powerful electromagnetic radiation. In addition, even the most modern modification of the complex is limited in mobility, it takes time to move it.