The United Russia party decided to nominate Sergei Sobyanin for the election of the mayor of Moscow

The current mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, may not run for mayor as an independent candidate. This is reported TASS with reference to the deputy head of the executive committee of the Moscow branch of the party, Irina Yeliferova.

That the nomination to this post for the first time will not be as an independent candidate, informed “Kommersant”.

The publication noted that the official nomination of Sobyanin will take place at a party conference, and the date of its holding will be announced after the start of the election campaign.

The election of the mayor of Moscow is scheduled for a single voting day – September 10, 2023. Sobyanin would have been appointed to the post of mayor in 2010 instead of Yuri Luzhkov, who was dismissed due to loss of confidence. Sobyanin later won the mayoral elections in 2013 and 2018. In his latest campaign, he promised to improve public transport, speed up the delivery of public services, “roll up a renovation program,” improve the quality of education, and “take healthcare to a new level.”