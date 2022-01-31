A patient from a psychiatric hospital in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, escaped from the clinic, fell into the mouth of a crocodile while crossing the Tugwi River, and died. About it informs Zimbabwe News.

Two hospital patients escaped on January 22, police said. The clinic staff discovered the loss about ten minutes later during the delivery of medicines to the wards and immediately called the police.

Half an hour after the escape, one of the locals received information that he had seen a man in a hospital gown who was trying to cross the crocodile-infested river. He added that the predator dragged the man under water. The police went to the indicated place, found the runaway’s clothes in the water and initiated a search for the remains.

The search for the second fugitive is also ongoing, the police suggest that he is at home.

Earlier it was reported that in the Zimbabwean city of Bytebridge, a crocodile tore to pieces a man who was trying to cross the South African border. According to a relative of the deceased, only his head was found on the shore.