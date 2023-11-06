The password is a thing of the past when it comes to Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft. The new passkey process is much more secure, protected against phishing and simple.

Dhe eternal burden of passwords: In order to protect yourself from attackers, a password must be as long as possible and consist of at least ten characters, preferably more. It should not contain parts of words that are found in a lexicon and should preferably consist of many different characters. You also have to use a separate password for each service. FAZ1234 is a bad password, l4kxK;d634&-SEQ?XE#rux a good one.

It’s just hard to remember. Password managers want to remedy this by suggesting complex, long passwords and entering them automatically. You only need a master password. Unfortunately, almost all commercial password managers have been hacked at least once in recent years.