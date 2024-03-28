In 2003, the film world witnessed the release of 'The Passion of the Christ', a film directed by Mel Gibson that quickly became a topic of global debate. The film, which recounts the last 12 hours of the life of Jesus Christ, not only captured the public's attention for its striking visual narrative, but also for the controversy it generated in the Vatican.

The Vatican's reaction to the film was complex and ambiguous. Initially, it was reported that the Pope Juan Pablo II He had praised the work with the phrase “It's how it was.” This led to the creation of an apparent papal approval of the film. However, this statement was later qualified and questioned by Vatican spokespersons, which added a layer of mystery and debate around Mel Gibson's film.

What happened in the Vatican with the film 'The Passion of the Christ'?

The relationship between 'The Passion of the Christ' and the Vatican became tainted with controversy when it was alleged that Pope John Paul II had given his blessing to the film. Although this statement initially seemed to elevate Gibson's work, the Vatican later partially retracted it and denied that the pope had made such a comment. This ambiguity generated a debate about the official position of the Catholic Church regarding the film, amid accusations of anti-Semitism and discussions about its fidelity to biblical texts.

Did the film adhere to the reality of the Gospels?

One of the main criticisms it received 'The Passion of Christ' was his supposed lack of fidelity to the Gospels. Detractors argued that the film exaggerated the violence and presented a skewed view of the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion. Despite this, many viewers and critics considered it a powerful and moving depiction of both the passion and death of Christ, highlighting Gibson's emotional intensity and commitment to recreating the period.

What is the plot of 'The Passion of the Christ'?

'The Passion of the Christ' focuses on the last 12 hours of the life of Jesus Christ, beginning with prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane, culminating with his crucifixion and death on Golgotha. The film stands out for its rawness in portraying the physical and spiritual suffering of Jesus, as well as for the use of original languages ​​​​such as Aramaic, Latin and Hebrew, which adds authenticity to the narrative.

Where can I see 'The Passion of the Christ'?

For those interested in reliving the intensity of 'Passion of Christ'the film is available on various streaming platforms and television channels during Easter. Its free-to-air screening will air on Friday, March 29, at 10:30 pm through the América TV signal.

If you want to watch it streaming during Easter, Amazon Prime and Star Plus offer this film in Latin Spanish and with high image quality. These apps are available on a variety of mobile devices, both Android and iOS.

'The Passion of the Christ' film directed by Mel Gibson. Photo: MUVI

