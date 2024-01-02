Justice is done: the famous destroyed Lamborghini Countach used in the film The Wolf of Wall Street has gone unsold. While the perfect one was sold for 1.66 million. It is the revenge of the passion for cars on that of cinema because the most famous and iconic car in the film is certainly the destroyed one. But the other can obviously be used for road travel.

The story of the two Lamborghinis used in The Wolf of Wall Street is also film-like: the producers found a perfect Countach for filming and rented it, but when they told the owner that the car would be destroyed in one scene, the collector he insulted them, said “there's no question about it” and took the car back. The director was then forced to look for another 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition in Bianco Polo because many scenes had already been filmed. So once the guinea pig was found, it was torn into pieces to demonstrate – in one scene – how drugged and drunk the protagonist Jordan Belfort was during a journey home. Sacrilege, but the car became more of an art installation than a car, in short, a cult object of the film.

And here a kind of soap opera opens. It all starts in August, when RM Sotheby's announced that it would auction the undamaged Countach in December. Then, shortly afterwards Bonhams in turn announced that it would auction the destroyed car in November: auction estimate ranged between 1.5 and 2 million dollars, but the highest bid was 1,350,000 dollars during the Abu Dhabi auction and the car was not sold.

The perfect Lambo, however, was sold, on schedule, for $1.65 million net of commissions. A nice sum (more or less this Countach is worth 700 thousand dollars because it is a Silver Anniversary therefore produced in 660 units of which only 12 arrived in the United States in Polo White color). But above all the revenge of the passion for cars on that of cinema because the destroyed car would have ended up in some museum and never used again. Not only because it is an icon of the film, but also because according to many estimates made by passionate collectors, the restoration would have been very expensive, equal to the value of the car itself.