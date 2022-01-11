The average passing score of the Unified State Exam for admission to the budget in Russian universities decreased for the first time in ten years. This is stated in the annual report on the quality of admission to Russian universities for 2021, which was prepared by the Higher School of Economics with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science. Monitoring results lead RBK…

The study included 838 universities, including 404 head state, 345 branches and 89 non-state universities. At the same time, statistics on military and creative universities were not taken into account, since, the authors of the report note, the USE in them is not a key selection parameter.

70.3 the average passing score of the exam for admission to the budget in 2021

According to monitoring data, in 2021, the average score for budget receipts was 70.3, compared with 70.8 points in 2020. A decrease in the passing score is also observed in the Russian regions – from 67.5 points to 66.9.

However, this trend did not affect paid admission – in 2021, the average score in the country increased by 0.4, and in the regions (excluding Moscow and St. Petersburg) by 0.3.

Related materials:

USE-2022

In 2022, the Unified State Exam in Russia will be held from March 21 to July 2. The early check-in period will last until April 18, and the main check-in period, together with reserve days, will run from May 26. At the beginning of September, an additional period of delivery is provided.

In early September, the Ministry of Education also presented a draft order on the minimum USE scores required for admission to higher educational institutions in 2022-2023. The minimum score in the Russian language, computer science and geography is 40 points, in social studies – 42, in mathematics – 39. 30 – in a foreign language.

In addition, it became known that exams in several disciplines at once will undergo changes. So, some tasks of the exam will be reduced, and less time will be devoted to certain subjects. The changes affected all school subjects: Russian, mathematics, physics, chemistry, foreign languages, biology, history and others.

In particular, the duration of the exam in history and social studies will be shortened by almost an hour, tests will disappear from the exam in the Russian language, and for completed work in chemistry, you can now get a maximum of 56 points, while in 2021 – 58.

Related materials:

Record holders-2021

In 2021, only three Russian graduates scored 400 points in the Unified State Exam. The first of them was a student of one of the lyceums of Rostov-on-Don, Alik O. She took the exam in Russian, history, social studies and English.

Later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two more schoolgirls, Ekaterina G. and Irina B., also scored the maximum number of points in four subjects. Two more graduates, Diana P. and Daniel M., scored 399 points in four exams.

The guys took exams in the Russian language, specialized mathematics, physics and computer science. Congratulations and wish you continued success Sergei Sobyanin mayor of moscow

According to the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev, 16 Russian schoolchildren passed the exam for 300 points in 2021, and for 200 – 409 graduates.

Shortage

At the end of August last year, it was reported that Russian universities announced an additional enrollment due to a shortage of students. Several faculties of Moscow State University, as well as Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, MGSU, MIET, NRU MEI and MADI, announced their readiness to accept more students on a paid basis – some of them announced their readiness to take future freshmen to budget places.

According to Pavel Kudyukin, co-chairman of the University Solidarity trade union, the new admission rules have led to this situation.

The applicants did not believe that they would get on the budget, and submitted their applications at least somewhere Pavel Kudyukin co-chairman of the trade union “University Solidarity”

Previously, admission to a university took place in three stages. First, winners of school Olympiads and holders of other benefits were enrolled in the zero wave. After that, the applicants, already in the main wave, sent the USE results to the selected universities, and then the remaining graduates were enrolled in the remaining vacant places in the second wave.

In 2021, the second wave was canceled. In return, the Ministry of Education and Science has increased the number of available areas of training. For example, applicants could try their hand at ten faculties in one university instead of three. However, immediately before enrollment, graduates had to make the final choice and submit consent to only one faculty at one university.