Next February 16 will take place the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona by Brooks 2025the most popular half marathon in the country and the second largest in Europe – only behind Berlin – with 30,000 bibs sold. In its 35th edition, the event presents a great novelty: La Parunda, an après-race party designed to continue enjoying the experience after crossing the finish line.

The most atmospheric 21.0975-kilometre race in southern Europe, which has already sold out four months before its celebration, is committed to developing the race weekend experience with an après-race party that fuses music, gastronomy and fun. Thus, runners, companions and people from voluntary entities will be able to enjoy a unique day with thousands of people.

A new event inspired by the spirit of the après-ski festivals, which will feature concerts, DJs and food trucks and will take place in one of the most emblematic spaces of the Catalan capital, theHivernacle del Poble Espanyol. A complete experience to celebrate having overcome the challenge of the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona by Brooks 2025 in style.

La Parunda, an après-race party designed to continue enjoying the experience after crossing the finish line

The event will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering activities for all audiences:

11am – 1:30pm: DJ Carrera. DJ who was previously the resident in one of the best-known clubs in Barcelona, ​​Costa Breve, and who returns stronger than ever to his city for this party.

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Pirates Rumbversions. A group that was born with the mission of perverting hits in the form of rumba. Lots of humor and lots of empathy.

3pm – 5pm: DJ Allez. A Catalan DJ, who has been to different races in Barcelona, ​​and who plays various electronic music.

5pm – 7pm: The Santos. Two DJs who are rocking it in Madrid playing the best urban music of the moment.

Tickets now available

The Parunda is designed for both runners and their companions and will have a capacity of 3,200 people. Tickets are now available at:edreamsmitjabarcelona.com/parunda/