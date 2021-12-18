The former president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, who left Ukraine, may hide from justice in Moscow. This assumption was expressed by the deputy of the Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin on his page in Facebook…

“Poroshenko seems to have read my post on Facebook and quickly rushed to the airport. Flight Kiev-Istanbul. From there to Moscow? ”The politician wrote.

The day before, it was reported that Poroshenko had left the country.

It is noted that the ex-president of Ukraine went on a tour to Turkey and Poland. According to the message of his party “European Solidarity”, on December 18-19, Poroshenko will hold a number of meetings in Turkey, in particular, with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople.

As writes TASSThe State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine tried to serve Poroshenko with a summons for interrogation in the case of aiding terrorism for organizing coal supplies from the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev, but he ignored the investigators.