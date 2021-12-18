Well it says that sooner or later, all things come to an end. And well, today we have to say goodbye to Nintendo Minute, a popular official show that has ended after having posted 400 episodes on the channel Youtube of the Great N. Kit and Krysta, the two hosts of this program, said goodbye and thanked the audience with a last chapter.

Nintendo Minute was an official program dedicated to introducing us to some of the most interesting news from Nintendo, but it was also a space where some less well-known games had a chance to shine. In fact, this was where the first unboxings for some consoles of the Japanese firm, including the recent OLED switch.

In addition to the previously mentioned content, Kit and Krysta They also took the opportunity to interview different personalities from the industry, travel to the stores and offices of Nintendo, and test all kinds of products aimed at the average consumer.

Editor’s note: Honestly, Nintendo Minute was a great show that went a long way in giving much more exposure to products that were perhaps easy to overlook. Of course, they also talked about some of the most relevant news of the Big N and this content will undoubtedly be missed.

Via: Nintendo Minute